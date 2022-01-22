Torquay make it three games unbeaten in National League with win at Altrincham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Torquay made it three games unbeaten in the National League thanks to goals from Stephen Wearne and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans in a 2-1 victory at Altrincham.

The visitors hit the front in the sixth minute when Lemonheigh-Evans rounded the goalkeeper and tucked the ball into the back of the net.

Altrincham equalised through a stunning Toby Mullarkey effort after he decided to let fly from 25 yards out.

With honours even at half-time, Torquay regained the lead four minutes into the second half when Wearne took advantage of a defensive error and struck a low driven effort into the bottom left-hand corner.

The Gulls came close to doubling their advantage but Stephen Duke-McKenna could not convert after a brilliant solo effort.