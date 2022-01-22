Leigh Griffiths’ penalty enough for Dundee at Dumbarton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leigh Griffiths scored from the penalty spot as Dundee progressed into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup with a 1-0 victory at League One Dumbarton.

Dundee rarely threatened as they found it hard to break through a resolute Dumbarton defence, but the Dark Blues did enough to snap a six-game losing streak.

Senior players Griffiths, Charlie Adam, Paul McMullan, Adam Legzdins and Liam Fontaine were all left out as James McPake made five changes to the side that lost at Livingston on Tuesday.

The visitors started on the front foot. A cross by Cammy Kerr found Jordan McGhee who sent a header into the path of Danny Mullen but he could not nod in at the far post.

Luke McCowan saw a 30-yard strike clear the crossbar before McGhee forced a save from Sam Ramsbottom with a thumping 25-yard effort.

Dumbarton came into the game as the half progressed. Ross MacLean had a delicate back-heel kept out by Ian Lawlor and Connor Duthie had a shot skim the bar five minutes before the break.

Stevie Farrell’s side were reduced to 10 men a minute before the interval when MacLean elbowed Kerr before the hosts were due to take a free-kick. Referee Colin Steven had no hesitation in sending the forward off.

Dundee took the lead after 63 minutes.

Max Anderson broke into the area and his cutback struck the arm of Joe McKee. Up stepped Griffiths who dispatched the ball into the bottom left-hand corner despite Ramsbottom getting a hand to it.

McMullan made an impact for the visitors after coming on, finding Anderson who pulled the trigger but a block by Paddy Boyle denied the midfielder.