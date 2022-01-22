Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Adam May first-half effort enough as Cambridge edge struggling Crewe

By Press Association
January 22 2022, 5.22pm
Adam May was on target for Cambridge (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Adam May scored just before the break as Cambridge edged a narrow 1-0 League One victory over Crewe to record their fifth straight win in all competitions.

Harvey Knibbs headed Jack Iredale’s short corner wide early on for Cambridge, while Crewe’s best chance of the opening half saw Oliver Finney blast a knockdown wide of the far post.

Knibbs missed the target again after 34 minutes when he skewed an effort wide from George Williams’ pullback, but the U’s took the lead three minutes before half-time.

Former Portsmouth youth player May netted his fifth goal of the season with a powerful effort from outside the box which hit the crossbar before bouncing up into the roof of the net.

Eight minutes after the break, Chris Long missed a great chance to equalise as he poked the ball wide from close range after Chris Porter had nodded it into his path.

At the other end, Knibbs could only shoot into the ground when well placed.

Billy Sass-Davies could only nod Finney’s free-kick wide at the near post 15 minutes from time as Crewe were unable to find an equaliser and remain 22nd in the table.

