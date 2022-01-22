Hartlepool skipper Nicky Featherstone leads by example in Stevenage draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Skipper Nicky Featherstone led by example with a stunning equaliser to snatch Hartlepool a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Stevenage.

Featherstone curled a right-footed shot from the edge of the area into the top right-hand corner of Christy Pym’s goal to level things up with 13 minutes remaining.

That ended a drought of Sky Bet League Two goals that had reached 386 minutes, contributing to a run that has now seen them win just once in 12 matches.

It looked like things were going to get worse than that for Hartlepool, who are enjoying two good cup runs, when Stevenage went ahead seven minutes earlier.

Striker Luke Norris finally broke the deadlock by sending goalkeeper Ben Killip the wrong way from the penalty spot for his eighth goal of the season after experienced defender Gary Liddle had brought down substitute Jamie Reid.

Before that, Hartlepool wing-back Reagan Ogle had wasted two fantastic first-half chances when he missed the target from good positions. Mark Cullen also curled an effort inches wide after the restart.

But Featherstone did eventually score for Hartlepool, who could not find a second to seal the points against a Stevenage side who are now unbeaten in four.