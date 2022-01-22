Ten-man Mansfield match club record with seventh straight league win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mansfield shrugged off the first-half dismissal of Farrend Rawson to achieve a club record-equalling seventh consecutive league win, 3-1 at struggling Barrow.

Nigel Clough’s side were in control, leading 2-1, when Rawson – also red-carded in the reverse fixture – received his marching orders for a second booking in four minutes.

Barrow could not capitalise on the extra man advantage and Jordan Bowery, who spent a brief spell with the Cumbrians more than a decade ago, headed in a 67th-minute clincher.

Rhys Oates’ seventh goal of the season after only 40 seconds set Mansfield on the road to a first Football League success over Barrow since 1969.

Luke James had a goal disallowed before team-mate Jamie Jones headed a 16th-minute equaliser.

Back came Mansfield with another set-piece goal after 25 minutes. Barrow could not deal with Ryan Stirk’s inswinging corner and Stephen McLaughlin lashed in his fourth goal of the campaign.

Rawson’s recklessness threatened to undo the good work but for all their possession, Barrow failed to test keeper Nathan Bishop and Bowery powered home his goal from McLaughlin’s free-kick.