Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Andrew Dallas nets every goal in Solihull’s 5-0 demolition of Dover

By Press Association
January 22 2022, 5.30pm
Andrew Dallas scored all five goals as Solihull thumped Dover (Joe Giddens/PA)
Andrew Dallas scored all five goals as Solihull thumped Dover (Joe Giddens/PA)

Andrew Dallas scored all five goals as Solihull Moors cruised to a 5-0 win over rock-bottom Dover in the National League.

The 22-year-old scored four of his goals in the first half and was substituted shortly after making it five in the 54th minute.

His display continued a remarkable run of form for Dallas, who also scored a hat-trick in last weekend’s FA Trophy win at Southport.

Their victory saw Solihull end a run of two straight losses in the league and strengthen their place in the top half of the table.

But it proved another desperate afternoon for the visitors, who remain winless this season and have now lost their last seven National League games in succession.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier