Andrew Dallas nets every goal in Solihull’s 5-0 demolition of Dover

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andrew Dallas scored all five goals as Solihull Moors cruised to a 5-0 win over rock-bottom Dover in the National League.

The 22-year-old scored four of his goals in the first half and was substituted shortly after making it five in the 54th minute.

His display continued a remarkable run of form for Dallas, who also scored a hat-trick in last weekend’s FA Trophy win at Southport.

Their victory saw Solihull end a run of two straight losses in the league and strengthen their place in the top half of the table.

But it proved another desperate afternoon for the visitors, who remain winless this season and have now lost their last seven National League games in succession.