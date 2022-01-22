Chesterfield move top of National League despite goalless draw with Aldershot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chesterfield returned to the top of the National League table despite being held to goalless stalemate by Aldershot at the Technique Stadium.

The Spireites almost scored the opener when Akwasi Asante leaped highest from a corner but saw his effort cleared off the line by Aldershot’s Giles Phillips.

Tyrone Williams was next to come closes for the hosts when his long-range effort was saved by Shots goalkeeper Mitch Walker.

Aldershot had chances of their own and came agonisingly close when Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain’s cross could not be met by the onrushing Harrison Panayiotou.

Chesterfield continued to pile to pressure on the away side in search for an opener and came close when Saidou Khan’s 30-yard strike skimmed the crossbar.

The visitors have now gone three unbeaten in the league, while Chesterfield failed to find the back of the net for the first time in 18 league matches.