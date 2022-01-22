Wrexham come from behind to beat Yeovil and keep promotion push on track

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Promotion hopefuls Wrexham came from behind to beat Yeovil 2-1 in their Vanarama National League match at Huish Park.

Tom Knowles fired the Glovers ahead in the 14th minute with a low strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Wrexham – beaten 3-1 at Notts County in their last league game – equalised on the hour when Paul Mullin cut in from the left and curled a 20-yard effort into the top corner.

With 11 minutes left, the Dragons completed the comeback as Jordan Davies’ cross was turned into his own net by Yeovil defender Morgan Williams before Reece Hall-Johnson saw a late effort hit the crossbar following a free-kick.