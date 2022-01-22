Joe Dodoo earns struggling Doncaster victory at in-form MK Dons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Joe Dodoo scored his second goal in as many games as Doncaster climbed off the foot of Sky Bet League One following a shock 1-0 win over play-off chasers MK Dons.

Rovers went close to taking the lead in the 27th minute when Kyle Knoyle’s cross found Dodoo unmarked at the back post and the forward’s first-time volley forced Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming into a smart save.

Dodoo made his second effort count and opened the scoring just before the break, cutting inside on the edge of the box and stroking a left-footed shot into the bottom corner for his seventh goal of the season.

The hosts thought they had snatched a fortunate leveller 10 minutes from time after a Doncaster defensive mix-up saw a loose ball deceive goalkeeper Louis Jones and looked set to bounce inside the net only for Knoyle to hook it off the line.

Gary McSheffrey’s men stood firm to see off a late Dons charge and end a run of five straight league defeats.