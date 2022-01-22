Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joe Dodoo earns struggling Doncaster victory at in-form MK Dons

By Press Association
January 22 2022, 5.36pm
Joe Dodoo (right) scored the only goal for Doncaster (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Joe Dodoo (right) scored the only goal for Doncaster (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Joe Dodoo scored his second goal in as many games as Doncaster climbed off the foot of Sky Bet League One following a shock 1-0 win over play-off chasers MK Dons.

Rovers went close to taking the lead in the 27th minute when Kyle Knoyle’s cross found Dodoo unmarked at the back post and the forward’s first-time volley forced Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming into a smart save.

Dodoo made his second effort count and opened the scoring just before the break, cutting inside on the edge of the box and stroking a left-footed shot into the bottom corner for his seventh goal of the season.

The hosts thought they had snatched a fortunate leveller 10 minutes from time after a Doncaster defensive mix-up saw a loose ball deceive goalkeeper Louis Jones and looked set to bounce inside the net only for Knoyle to hook it off the line.

Gary McSheffrey’s men stood firm to see off a late Dons charge and end a run of five straight league defeats.

