Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Michael Smith’s 19th of the season sees Rotherham home

By Press Association
January 22 2022, 5.42pm
Michael Smith (PA)
Michael Smith (PA)

Michael Smith hit his 19th goal of the season to lead Rotherham to a 1-0 win over Cheltenham.

The big striker has been Rotherham’s leading light this season and his latest strike puts him on his best ever goal return.

The win also ensured it was six straight home league wins for the promotion-chasing Millers.

Ben Wiles led the attack early on for the home side and fired just over after getting in down the left-hand side.

The winner came on 24 minutes when Smith latched onto a long ball, held off Will Boyle’s challenge and fired into the bottom corner past Owen Evans.

A stop-start second half probably suited the Millers and the first major chance of the second period fell their way, but striker Freddie Ladapo lashed over when a loose ball fell to him inside the box.

Callum Wright had the best openings for the visitors but he was crowded out when through on goal and then shot straight at Josh Vickers from the edge of the box.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier