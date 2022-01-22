Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dion Charles opens Bolton account with last-gasp winner at Shrewsbury

By Press Association
January 22 2022, 5.50pm
Dion Charles (top) fired Bolton to victory (Martin Rickett/PA)
Dion Charles (top) fired Bolton to victory (Martin Rickett/PA)

Recent signing Dion Charles grabbed a last-minute winner for Bolton against Shrewsbury as Ian Evatt’s side made it back-to-back victories following a five-match losing streak.

Charles opened his account for the Trotters in style as his late rocket secured all three points against a Shrews side that had been unbeaten in five games in League One.

The hosts’ first chance fell to Elliott Bennett as he blasted over the bar in the 15th minute.

Later in the half Ryan Bowman had a clear path to goal but his poor effort only found the away stand.

Shrewsbury threatened again just after the break as Daniel Udoh received a ball with his back to goal and let rip on the turn as James Trafford produced a fine save to tip his effort past the post.

On the hour mark, former Bolton boy Josh Vela’s floating cross was headed just over the bar by the dangerous Bowman.

Shrews goalkeeper Marko Marosi the pulled off a superb stop to keep Charles out as Bolton sought to snatch the lead.

But the former Accrington striker made no mistake second time round as his swerving volley secured a welcome three points for Wanderers right at the end.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier