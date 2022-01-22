Kieran McKenna impressed by Ipswich response in comeback win against Accrington

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna was delighted with his team’s response as they came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Accrington.

Goals from Wes Burns and Conor Chaplin gave Town the three vital points, with the visitors’ strike coming from Ethan Hamilton.

Accrington took the lead in the 15th minute through a fine shot from Hamilton and could have gone 2-0 up when Matt Butcher hit the bar, but the Tractor Boys equalised through Burns eight minutes later.

Chaplin gave Town the lead in the 65th minute after Sam Morsy’s quick free-kick found Janoi Donacien, who cut the ball back for Chaplin to hammer home.

McKenna said: “The most pleasing bit was how we responded. We spoke a lot about that after Bolton, how we were going to be in the difficult moments, having trust and belief in our football whenever things go against us and I felt that we managed to do that.

“Obviously getting the goal back quickly helped but probably from the end of the first half and the first 30 minutes of the second half we played some really good football and created some good chances and we were probably good value for the two goals.

“They (Accrington) are very good at what they do, they have so much height in the team to start with but are fantastic on second balls, they put you under real pressure.

“We had to scrap for it, the players competed well and we managed to stay in it in – the physical battle – and thankfully the quality came through for the goals.”

Accrington boss John Coleman was disappointed with the loss and said the turning point of the game came midway through the first half when they struck the bar only for Ipswich to go up the other end and equalise.

He said: “I thought it was a good game and could have gone either way.

“I think the turning point was that 30 seconds where we hit the underside of the bar and looked all the world we were going 2-0 up and 30 seconds later the ball’s in our net.

“A good part of the game we were on top particularly in the first half, Ipswich came on stronger the second half.

“We came to try and win the game and I would have been disappointed with a draw to be honest having took the lead and having chances to go further in front.

“We’re competing in this league and that game could have gone either way and if we keep playing like that we will win more than we don’t.”