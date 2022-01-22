Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Humble young man’ Mason Burstow making impact – Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson

By Press Association
January 22 2022, 6.22pm
Charlton’s Mason Burstow is congratulated by manager Johnnie Jackson (Nigel French/PA)
Charlton manager Johnnie Jackson hailed the humility of teenager Mason Burstow after the 18-year-old helped his side record a 2-0 win over Fleetwood at The Valley.

Burstow headed home his fifth goal in his first 13 appearances as a professional, seven of which have come as a substitute, before Albie Morgan guaranteed Charlton’s first league win in five games.

Jackson said: “We’ve not been on a great run and the players looked a little edgy in the first half, but I felt the boys’ effort deserved that victory today.

“I’m really pleased for Mason again. It’s always nice when graduates make it into the first team, let alone have the impact that he’s having.

“He started out in the Papa John’s Trophy games, he had FA Cup opportunities and now he’s getting opportunities in the league.

“With every step up that he makes, he’s having an impact, so it’s fantastic for him because he’s a really humble young man who’s very respectful around the group.

“The lads respect him because of what he brings to the party and he deserves his place in the team. He deserved his start and now he’s rewarded us with a goal.”

Jackson nodded with a smile as he acknowledged Burstow’s savvy reaction to being substituted and walking off to the nearest touchline so that he could lap up an ovation from the Charlton faithful as he returned to the bench.

Jackson added: “It was a bit of showmanship. That’s centre-forwards for you. Fair play to him to do that and get his ripple of applause from the fans.

“We see young players like Mason in training during the week, so you’re not rolling them out there just gambling and hoping. You’ve seen enough evidence to know that they are capable.”

Fleetwood manager Stephen Crainey is also in the process of bringing through young attacking players, notably Paddy Lane and Cian Hayes, and believes that experiences like losing at The Valley will offer valuable lessons for his fledglings.

Crainey said: “I’m disappointed to lose the game because I genuinely didn’t think there was anything in it. When you come to stadiums like Charlton, you need to take chances when you’re on top.

“We just needed a wee bit of composure in the final third today, but the players gave me everything again and on another day we could have got a positive result.

“It’s a minor blip today but the good thing in football is that you’ve always got another game to try and rectify things and we’ll be looking to do that against Plymouth on Tuesday.

“Playing at places like Charlton in League One is great experience for the young players at an early age. I actually thought the young players played well today,

“We want to develop young players at the football club. That’s what we’re doing and we’ll continue to do that.

“As a young player in particular, and a footballer in general, everything’s not going to be rosy. When you get setbacks like today, it’s about how you bounce back from it.

“For them to get the experience of coming here and games like this make them robust for the future. Hopefully they learn from it and take it into the coming games.”

