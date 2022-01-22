Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson vents frustration after Burton draw

By Press Association
January 22 2022, 6.22pm
Mark Robinson’s AFC Wimbledon drew at Burton (Nigel French/PA)
AFC Wimbledon head coach Mark Robinson was frustrated to see a much-needed League One win slip away from his young side as they recorded a 1-1 draw at Burton.

Ollie Palmer’s 70th-minute strike was cancelled out by Daniel Jebbison’s equaliser – just seven minutes later – as the spoils were shared.

Robinson’s frustration with only a point from the match stemmed from his side allowing Albion midfielder Joe Powell to run from deep inside his own half to provide the cross from which Jebbison bundled the ball home.

“It’s disappointing the way in which we conceded the goal,” Robinson said. “It’s a little bit of naivety.

“We play teams and we get through and they bring us down but we have let someone run 80 yards with the ball.

“You don’t want to bring players down cynically but you can’t let him run 80 yards.

“It wasn’t a great game to watch but I thought we started the second half well and created a couple of good chances and I thought we looked fairly comfortable so the equalising goal is disappointing.”

Robinson’s young charges are now six league games without a win and Palmer’s goal was their first in five league games making it more frustrating that his side could not hold on to a hard-earned lead.

He added: “The young players have to understand that coming in at nil-nil, having not played our best, you then have to dig in and I thought we caused ourselves a few problems.

“Once you get the goal, it is about seeing it through and we haven’t done that. We have kept clean sheets in the last two but we couldn’t do it today.”

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was also disappointed with his side’s performance as they struggled to impose themselves effectively on the game despite coming from behind again to gain a result and keep their unbeaten start to the year going.

“We knew that they have a lot of energy and that it was going to be a difficult game and I think their position in the table (19) is false,” he said of Albion’s opponents.

“They made it very difficult for us and we didn’t control the game how we wanted to control it. We played way too many long balls and we didn’t pass it enough.

“Nevertheless, we still got in a lot of times but from second balls more and I think we needed to force ourselves a little bit more.

“Second half, we became a little bit too desperate and that was why they scored. Nil-nil there is nothing wrong.

“Our spirit gets us back and we get a one-one and then you think there is time for a two-one but it didn’t come, again because we didn’t control the game and played too many long balls.

“That is something we need to improve on and we are growing.”

