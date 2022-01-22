Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mark Bonner applauds Cambridge run after narrow League One victory over Crewe

By Press Association
January 22 2022, 6.36pm
Mark Bonner’s Cambridge edged a win over Crewe (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Mark Bonner’s Cambridge edged a win over Crewe (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Cambridge manager Mark Bonner applauded his side’s achievement of recording five successive wins in all competitions after they edged a 1-0 League One victory over Crewe.

Adam May’s strike from outside the box three minutes before half-time earned the U’s a success that lifts Bonner’s side into the top half of the table.

In the last fortnight, Cambridge have stunned Premier League Newcastle in the FA Cup, progressed to the EFL Trophy quarter-finals and claimed nine points from league clashes against Lincoln, Doncaster and now Crewe.

“This is a tough league and wins are really hard to come by. The fact that we’ve got five on the bounce in all competitions is unbelievable, outstanding really,” Bonner said.

“When you get through these winter months you’ve got to have a few warriors in your team that can grind out results.

“It was the recipe for us last year and it’s the same again this year.”

“That was a really tough game. The pitch has had a lot of games on it this week and it was very, very bobbly and made it difficult for a dribble or a pass. We really wanted to win the toss so we didn’t have that sun in our eyes first half.

“Until the 40th minute when it was out, it was almost impossible to see each other or space or runs, so to get in at 1-0 was incredible.

“Then we should have put the game to bed in the early part of the second half but we didn’t, so then it becomes a tough finish but we defended our box like we do and ended up getting another brilliant result.”

David Artell did not hide his disappointment about how his Crewe side had performed.

“I thought we were awful,” he said. “There was one bit of quality in the game that’s won it for Cambridge.

“It doesn’t have to be pretty if you’re winning so I’m not talking about Cambridge, I’m talking about us.

“We can only effect what we can effect and we didn’t try and pass the ball to each other. We just whacked it. If you whack the ball, don’t expect to win games of football.

“It’s not our game, it’s not our way. It was an extremely frustrating afternoon.

“It’s a great strike from their lad, but I’m sure you wouldn’t believe me, we’d worked on their transitions, their counter-attacks. We still managed to concede a goal from one. It’s just adding to the frustration.

“If you don’t want to try and play football our way then you leave yourself wide open to a poor result and a poor performance.

“If we’d have scored (with the) last kick, that wouldn’t have masked a really low-quality performance from us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier