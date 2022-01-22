Paul Warne hails Rotherham’s battling abilities

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rotherham manager Paul Warne praised his players for getting through “a battle” as they saw off Cheltenham 1-0.

The Millers got their promotion chase back on track with Michael Smith netting his 19th of the season – his best ever goal return.

The narrow victory also made it six home league wins on the bounce for Warne’s men.

Warne said: “As long as it’s 1-0, there is always a problem. It is a hard-fought win and it will count as much as a 4-1 will at the end of the season.

“Every game is an absolute battle. I think the pitch has gone a bit. It’s winter football with players sliding all over the place.

“There are a few knocks and bruises. They were not over aggressive, they are just a big strong side.

“This is a good team and I think they will take a lot of points off teams in the top 10. I am pleased to get a double over them and move onto the next game.”

The winner came after 24 minutes with Smith outmuscling Will Boyle and finding the bottom corner clinically past Owen Evans.

Chances were few and far between for either side in the second period, but Freddie Ladapo missed the biggest one for the Millers as he lashed over from inside the box.

Cheltenham’s Callum Wright should have been more decisive when put through on goal by Alfie May but he was crowded out by the recovering Rotherham defence.

Rotherham had a nervy nine minutes of added time to see out but hung on for a valuable victory.

Cheltenham manager Michael Duff was not happy with the awarding of the Millers’ goal.

He said: “It’s a foul and ultimately that’s the difference in the game. Where we’re at, at the minute, we need a little bit of luck and the referee to make the right decision. We are not in control of that but, other than that, I thought it was a good performance.

“It was pointless getting angry (with the referee) because it was decision after decision after decision.

“They had two shots on target, which tells you a lot of about our performance. Results, we can’t seem to get at the moment, but performances have been good.

“We have got to keep cracking on and working hard. We just need something to drop for us really.

“In the first half, we were a bit scrappy. I thought there was a 10 or 15 minute spell at the end where we could have got the equaliser.

“They’re a tough team to play, but it was a good performance. They know they have been in a game today.”