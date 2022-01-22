Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Warne hails Rotherham’s battling abilities

By Press Association
January 22 2022, 6.58pm
Paul Warne (PA)
Rotherham manager Paul Warne praised his players for getting through “a battle” as they saw off Cheltenham 1-0.

The Millers got their promotion chase back on track with Michael Smith netting his 19th of the season – his best ever goal return.

The narrow victory also made it six home league wins on the bounce for Warne’s men.

Warne said: “As long as it’s 1-0, there is always a problem. It is a hard-fought win and it will count as much as a 4-1 will at the end of the season.

“Every game is an absolute battle. I think the pitch has gone a bit. It’s winter football with players sliding all over the place.

“There are a few knocks and bruises. They were not over aggressive, they are just a big strong side.

“This is a good team and I think they will take a lot of points off teams in the top 10. I am pleased to get a double over them and move onto the next game.”

The winner came after 24 minutes with Smith outmuscling Will Boyle and finding the bottom corner clinically past Owen Evans.

Chances were few and far between for either side in the second period, but Freddie Ladapo missed the biggest one for the Millers as he lashed over from inside the box.

Cheltenham’s Callum Wright should have been more decisive when put through on goal by Alfie May but he was crowded out by the recovering Rotherham defence.

Rotherham had a nervy nine minutes of added time to see out but hung on for a valuable victory.

Cheltenham manager Michael Duff was not happy with the awarding of the Millers’ goal.

He said: “It’s a foul and ultimately that’s the difference in the game. Where we’re at, at the minute, we need a little bit of luck and the referee to make the right decision. We are not in control of that but, other than that, I thought it was a good performance.

“It was pointless getting angry (with the referee) because it was decision after decision after decision.

“They had two shots on target, which tells you a lot of about our performance. Results, we can’t seem to get at the moment, but performances have been good.

“We have got to keep cracking on and working hard. We just need something to drop for us really.

“In the first half, we were a bit scrappy. I thought there was a 10 or 15 minute spell at the end where we could have got the equaliser.

“They’re a tough team to play, but it was a good performance. They know they have been in a game today.”

