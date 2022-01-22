Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Micky Mellon happy to be ‘there to be shot at’ with Tranmere

By Press Association
January 22 2022, 6.58pm
Micky Mellon enjoyed an eighth win in 10 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Micky Mellon enjoyed an eighth win in 10 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Boss Micky Mellon hailed a “very good performance and a massive result” after a second-half goal from Jay Spearing gave promotion-chasing Tranmere their eighth win in 10 league games.

Spearing settled the issue with a whipped-in free-kick on 65 minutes and Rovers, second in League Two, have now only let in one goal in their last eight matches.

No other side in the division have conceded fewer than Tranmere’s 15 league goals and Mellon praised his squad for finding a way to win games.

He said: “They are an unbelievable group of footballers and men and we find a way.

“We are there to be shot at but we have that much quality in the group; we looked a very good football club today.”

Mellon had special praise for Sam Foley, who was drafted in at centre-back when Tom Davies was forced to pull out before the game with a calf injury.

“Sam filled in seamlessly,” said Mellon. “We were determined not to give anything away.

“It was a very good performance and a massive result. The quality of the group will find a way.”

Crawley head coach John Yems admitted to feeling the most disappointed after a defeat in his two years in the job.

Yems was dismayed his side “never laid a glove” on Rovers.

He said: “We weren’t at our best, they scored a squally goal and were too cute for us.

“It’s the first time I’ve felt like this since I’ve been here; I feel so disappointed. We let ourselves down. Some of them are in for a wake-up call.”

Yems felt the Reds did not do enough to try to get back into the game, and added: “It looked like we were happy to be 1-0.

“They are a good team and are second in the table, but we didn’t compete. We never laid a glove on them and it’s the first time that’s happened.”

