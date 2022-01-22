Micky Mellon happy to be ‘there to be shot at’ with Tranmere

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Micky Mellon hailed a “very good performance and a massive result” after a second-half goal from Jay Spearing gave promotion-chasing Tranmere their eighth win in 10 league games.

Spearing settled the issue with a whipped-in free-kick on 65 minutes and Rovers, second in League Two, have now only let in one goal in their last eight matches.

No other side in the division have conceded fewer than Tranmere’s 15 league goals and Mellon praised his squad for finding a way to win games.

He said: “They are an unbelievable group of footballers and men and we find a way.

“We are there to be shot at but we have that much quality in the group; we looked a very good football club today.”

Mellon had special praise for Sam Foley, who was drafted in at centre-back when Tom Davies was forced to pull out before the game with a calf injury.

“Sam filled in seamlessly,” said Mellon. “We were determined not to give anything away.

“It was a very good performance and a massive result. The quality of the group will find a way.”

Crawley head coach John Yems admitted to feeling the most disappointed after a defeat in his two years in the job.

Yems was dismayed his side “never laid a glove” on Rovers.

He said: “We weren’t at our best, they scored a squally goal and were too cute for us.

“It’s the first time I’ve felt like this since I’ve been here; I feel so disappointed. We let ourselves down. Some of them are in for a wake-up call.”

Yems felt the Reds did not do enough to try to get back into the game, and added: “It looked like we were happy to be 1-0.

“They are a good team and are second in the table, but we didn’t compete. We never laid a glove on them and it’s the first time that’s happened.”