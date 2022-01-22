Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Leam Richardson hails Wigan’s fighting spirit as Latics go top after late winner

By Press Association
January 22 2022, 7.08pm
Wigan manager Leam Richardson hailed his side’s fighting spirit (Tess Derry/PA)
Wigan manager Leam Richardson hailed his side’s fighting spirit (Tess Derry/PA)

Wigan manager Leam Richardson hailed his side’s ability to fight to the death after another late show saw them beat Gillingham in a five-goal thriller – and return to the top of Sky Bet League One.

The Latics were very good value for their two-goal half-time lead, given to them by Will Keane and Stephen Humphrys.

With Tom Naylor hitting the bar, and Keane striking a post and seeing another effort headed off the line by Max Ehmer, Wigan would have been wondering how they were not out of sight by half-time.

And those near-misses came back to haunt them when Ben Reeves pulled one back for the Gills within eight minutes of the restart before the visitors, without a win in 14 matches, levelled in the 69th minute through Stuart O’Keefe.

But Wigan once again rallied late on to score another important goal, as James McClean’s corner was headed back by Jason Kerr, for Keane to turn the ball home from less than a yard and secure a 3-2 win.

“I thought we were excellent in the first half,” said Richardson. “If you would have one criticism, it’s that we didn’t score more goals.

“We always expected a reaction from Gillingham, and they kept us honest all the way through.

“Being respectful to Gillingham, I thought they showed loads of fight, loads of endeavour, and we had to stand up to that.

“Thankfully, we’ve managed to come back at the end, we’ve created a couple of chances and then got the goal from the set-piece.

“You’ve just got to keep believing in what you’re doing, and that’s what we do.

“It’s all about repetition and, as long as people are on the same page, if you keep doing the right things and keep working hard, hopefully you’ll get that bit of luck you always need.

“We’ve certainly got the quality of players on the pitch to create those chances, and thankfully we were able to take them again.”

For Gillingham caretaker manager Steve Lovell, it was a case of what might have been.

“We fought so hard to get back into the game,” he said. “And once we got it back to 2-2, I thought there was only one team that was going to go on and win it.

“There was a real opportunity for us to pick up all three points, never mind hanging on for a draw.

“But they’ve obviously gone on and got a third goal – again a free header from a corner – which is so disappointing.

“The players have to take full responsibility for things like that, and stop conceding these soft goals.

“You can’t come to places like Wigan and have to score four goals to win a game.”

Lovell had seen Reeves come off the bench to inspire the second-half comeback, only to limp off injured as Wigan scored what proved to be the winner.

“I think if Ben had stayed on, we might even have nicked it at the end,” he added.

“Even for their winning goal, Reevesy would have been in their box marking their man.

“They had seven men in the box for a corner, we had six markers, and they’ve ended up with a spare man for the header.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier