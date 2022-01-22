Stockport’s early double enough to beat Dagenham and maintain promotion push

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stockport struck twice in the opening five minutes to maintain their promotion drive with a 2-0 win at Dagenham and move third in the Vanarama National League.

County, on a six-match winning run across all competitions, got off to the perfect start when Ash Palmer headed them in front after only three minutes following a free-kick.

Will Collar then swiftly added another from close range, before then testing the Daggers keeper with a 20-yard strike late in the first half.

Dagenham – themselves looking to close up on the play-off places – could not find a way back into the match and finished with 10 men when, having made all of their substitutes, defender Elliott Johnson was forced off through injury with 15 minutes left.