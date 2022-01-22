Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Heckingbottom pleased with Blades’ game management in win over 10-man Luton

By Press Association
January 22 2022, 7.24pm
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom saw his side defeat Luton (David Davies/PA)
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom saw his side defeat Luton (David Davies/PA)

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom was pleased with his side’s game management after they earned a 2-0 victory over 10-man Luton following goals from Rhian Brewster and Jack Robinson.

Brewster opened the scoring at the start of the second half before Robinson doubled the Blades’ lead just three minutes later.

Luton’s challenge suffered a further setback when Reece Burke was shown a straight red card in the 61st minute after dragging down Brewster who was through on goal, and United were able to ease to victory relatively comfortably.

The Blades had surrendered a two-goal lead at Preston on Tuesday, North End netting twice in the final 19 minutes to salvage a 2-2 draw, and Heckingbottom was delighted to see his side ensure there was not a similar outcome against Nathan Jones’ Hatters.

Heckingbottom said: “I’m pleased with the performance, I’m pleased to be back here after two months, pleased to get a 2-0 win and to put Tuesday night’s game to bed.

“I thought we managed the game really well, it was a good win against a good side.

“We want wins, wins are what the game’s all about, but it was only the Derby game which I didn’t enjoy for lots of reasons.”

He added: “They (Luton) were really organised without the ball, Nathan has got a real honest and hard-working group.

“We spoke to the experienced boys about managing the game, we earned the right to see the game out and not concede many opportunities.”

Brewster was a threat throughout and he received a standing ovation from the Blades fans as he made way for Sander Berge in the 70th minute.

Heckingbottom feels there is still much more to come from the former England Under-21 international though.

He said: “I feel the fans have taken to him.

“He’s still got to improve, he’s a great kid who’s really infectious and wants to do well, now he’s scoring the goals we need him to do.”

Luton manager Jones, whose side were looking to follow up wins over Bournemouth and Reading, said: “They came out of the traps, and we didn’t handle it.

“If you’d have said last Saturday that we would have taken six points against the league leaders, Sheffield United away and Reading away I’d have taken that.

“We’ve only got three central strikers available at the minute so the two that are playing have been right at it and have put two massive shifts in to get us six points.

“We had to use one which was (Cameron) Jerome and try and get through to 60 minutes to bring some game changers on, but we were two-nil down and down to 10 men, so it was a chase in the end.

“If we had been more braver, we could have caused them more problems, but you have to understand that the Championship is relentless.”

