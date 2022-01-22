Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ian Evatt delight as Bolton claim first away league win since September

By Press Association
January 22 2022, 7.34pm
Bolton manager Ian Evatt saw his side claim a dramatic late win (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Bolton boss Ian Evatt was delighted to see his side finally end their woeful away run with a dramatic late 1-0 win at Shrewsbury.

Recent signing Dion Charles opened his account for the Trotters in fine style with a stunning 89th-minute volley.

The former Accrington striker’s effort ended a dismal seven-game losing streak on the road for Evatt’s men in League One – where their last away win came in September – as they inflicted a first home defeat in eight league games for Shrewsbury.

Charles’ rocket sent the Trotters, who have now won back-to-back matches, up to 15th in the table and manager Evatt said: “To come to Shrewsbury who were on a good unbeaten run and don’t concede too many goals, so for us to get that winner is very pleasing to see.

“We’ve needed to improve away from home, we’ve been disappointed with our results.

“We’ve had some bad luck in that run as well, but first and foremost you have to be hard to beat at places like this.

“You have to come and stand up to it and I thought we did that.”

“The defence has to be our foundation and we have conceded sloppy goals and that has dented our belief and confidence.

“We want to be free scoring and there is more of that to come but if we keep clean sheets we can’t lose, and it gives you a platform to build on and that’s very pleasing.

“Today we looked strong and solid, and we didn’t look like losing and I thought we grew into the game really well and it was only us that was going to win it.

“It was really pleasing for Dion Charles to score that goal in which was a fantastic away performance.”

The Shrews dropped to 18th despite dominating proceedings for the large part, and disappointed boss Steve Cotterill admitted: “It’s a tough result to take especially when you’re the better team.

“It was a very good performance, and we created enough chances to win two games today, but we didn’t just put one away today.

“In the end they end up scoring from one of their shots but without looking at the stats I would say we most probably had double the chances.

“We were just the better team, but we just have to take one of them chances and if we do it becomes a different game.

“If one of them chances go in we win the game by more than one but unfortunately for us it didn’t go in.

“It’s difficult to take encouragement from a defeat but I feel down for the players at the moment because of the amount of effort they put in.”

