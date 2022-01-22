Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Celtic to host Raith Rovers in Scottish Cup fifth round

By Press Association
January 22 2022, 8.04pm Updated: January 22 2022, 8.06pm
Celtic’s Jota in action against Raith (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic have been drawn at home against Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup fifth round.

The Hoops, who won 2-1 at Alloa on Saturday evening, have already beaten the Fifers 3-0 in the Premier Sports Cup at Parkhead this season.

Rangers will play bottom-tier opposition again. The Gers saw off Stirling on Friday and will face a trip south to play Annan, who beat Clydebank 4-3 after extra time in the fourth round.

Motherwell will host Aberdeen and Hearts take on Livingston at Tynecastle in the only two all-Premiership ties of the last 16.

League Two leaders Kelty Hearts have been rewarded for knocking out holders St Johnstone with a trip to play St Mirren.

Hibernian face a tough trip up the east coast to Gayfield to play Championship leaders Arbroath.

Dundee United face another away game against Championship opposition following their win at Kilmarnock, after being handed a tie against former manager Ian McCall’s Partick Thistle side. Dundee are also away, against Peterhead.

The ties will be played around the weekend of February 12-13.

