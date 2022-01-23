Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Martindale confident loanee Caleb Chukwuemeka will shine for Livingston

By Press Association
January 23 2022, 8.26am
David Martindale’s Livingston saw off Ross County (Jane Barlow/PA)
David Martindale’s Livingston saw off Ross County (Jane Barlow/PA)

Livingston boss David Martindale is adamant that new arrival Caleb Chukwuemeka will be a success at the club – despite taking the forward off at half-time on his full debut.

The on-loan Aston Villa player was handed his first start in Saturday’s 1-0 Scottish Cup fourth-round victory over Ross County.

But the 19-year-old did not reappear for the second half after a mixed performance in the opening 45 minutes.

However, Martindale is confident that Chukwuemeka will soon adapt to the Scottish game once he settles.

Martindale, whose team will face Hearts in the last 16, said: “Let’s call it an eye-opener. He has to be more aggressive in possession.

“The boy has talent, there is no doubt about that, I’ve seen it in training. I can coach him into how I want him to play.

“He needs to work on the intensity and the fitness because you could see maybe in the transition the application wasn’t quite there.

“That’s up to me as a coach to work on that. I think he’ll be a very good player for us but as with most foreign players and also English players coming up, I think they get a massive shock.

“You’ve seen it with some top players over the years and it doesn’t quite work out for them.”

The Lions progressed courtesy of an Ayo Obileye penalty after 16 minutes following a clumsy challenge by County defender Declan Drysdale on Bruce Anderson.

County piled on the pressure after the break but failed to take their chances, with Alex Samuel and Dominic Samuel both heading wide from good openings.

County manager Malky Mackay lamented his team’s lack of cutting edge.

He said: “We started really poorly in the first 20 minutes. I wasn’t happy with that.

“We tweaked the shape slightly and came into it again in the last 15 minutes of the first half.

“My challenge in the second half was to really step on and be brave in the second half.

“We got a lot of the balls into the box and out wide. But we can’t miss two glaring headers like that if we want to win games. It was two glaring errors.

“We knew exactly how Livingston were going to be, Davie has done a terrific job here.

“I told them we had to win the first and second balls and we did that in the second half.”

