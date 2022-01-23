Stephen Glass picking on form as Aberdeen continue in the cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stephen Glass says his Aberdeen players will continue to dictate his team selection after the Dons breezed past Edinburgh City in the Scottish Cup Fourth Round.

Glass named a surprisingly strong side, unchanged from that which had drawn 1-1 with Rangers in midweek, and they were dominant against Gary Naysmith’s cinch League Two side.

Ryan Hedges and Christian Ramirez had the Dons 2-0 up at half-time, with two close-range finishes and Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson put the icing on the cake when he headed home a third right at the death.

“The players make my mind up for that sort of thing when they put in performances like they did against Rangers,” Glass said.

“It’s important they get their rewards and continue to perform, and we’ll have another decision to make ahead of St Mirren”.

The Dons travel to Paisley on Tuesday, the second of four straight midweeks they are in action, with an injury concern over defender Ross McCrorie, who was substituted at half-time against Edinburgh.

“Ross was feeling it a little bit after an incident right before half-time,” Glass continued. “Being 2-0 up you can protect him a little bit. I think he’ll be OK but we’ll have to wait and see.

“The games come quickfire. St Mirren had a win so they’ll be feeling good about themselves. We got beat down there last time so we’ll be looking to put that right.”