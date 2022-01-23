Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liam Boyce pleased to keep Hearts’ momentum going with win at Auchinleck Talbot

By Press Association
January 23 2022, 1.52pm
Liam Boyce hopes he is over his calf problems (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Liam Boyce hopes he is over his calf problems (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Liam Boyce believes Hearts’ convincing 5-0 demolition of Auchinleck Talbot represents a further sign that they are a team heading in the right direction.

The in-form Tynecastle side, who are third in the cinch Premiership, produced an authoritative display away to the West of Scotland League outfit on Saturday as they eased into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

It was in stark contrast to their last tie in the tournament, when they suffered one of the worst results in their history as they were defeated 2-1 by Highland League side Brora Rangers last March.

Boyce, who scored twice in the rout at Beechwood Park, told Hearts TV: “It’s always hard going to places like this, as we found last year when we went to Brora last year and got beat, but I thought we played really well.

“At the start, they played it long and then took a quick throw-in (that led to a chance) and that could have given them a lift and made us nervous but as soon as Craig Gordon got the ball for the goal kick, we started playing.

“We passed them off the pitch. No disrespect to them because they actually defended well but if they hadn’t been as strong defensively we could have scored even more.

“We controlled the game, we scored five goals and they didn’t really have any chances, so it was a good day at the office.”

It was a fourth win on the spin for Hearts, and a seventh in 10 matches. They will face Livingston at home in the fifth round next month.

Boyce said: “It wasn’t so much about banishing ghosts from Brora, it’s about getting a chance to win trophies.

“To get to finals, you have to go to places like this and win. It was also about keeping our momentum going. We’re playing good football and creating a lot of chances. It was a good performance.”

Boyce has been troubled by calf problems in recent months but he felt a lot sharper on Saturday in what was his first appearance since the 2-0 defeat by Rangers on December 12.

In addition to his two goals, the Northern Irishman had two efforts ruled out for offside which should have stood.

He said: “Personally, I felt good in terms of getting chances. My movement was quite good.

“I’m told my other two goals shouldn’t have been chalked off in the first half but it’s just good to be making those runs and feeling sharp and not having to worry about my calves. It’s great to feel good on the pitch again.”

