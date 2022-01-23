Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Graham Alexander happy as Motherwell dig deep against Morton

By Press Association
January 23 2022, 5.10pm
Graham Alexander was pleased with Motherwell’s attitude (Steve Welsh/PA)
Graham Alexander admitted that it was about perseverance as Motherwell came from behind to defeat Morton to book their place in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup.

After the two sides were unable to be separated after normal time, extra-time was required to find a winner, and it was the Premiership’s fourth-placed side who prevailed as Liam Donnelly’s powerful drive rocketed into the roof of the net in the dying moments.

A cup upset looked on the cards at Fir Park when Robbie Muirhead fired the visitors ahead with the last touch of the first half of extra-time.

However, top goal scorer Kevin van Veen gave the Steelmen a lifeline as he fired home a spot kick to level the tie before Donnelly’s last-gasp winner dashed the underdogs’ hopes.

Alexander said: “It was about perseverance. When Morton got that goal, it put us in a difficult spot but credit to the players for battling back. It was a fantastic penalty from Kevin and a great finish from Liam.

“It was about how long we had left to come back and we didn’t have that long. We had 15 minutes and we hadn’t managed to get that goal in the previous 105 minutes so we knew time was against us.

“We asked the players not to panic in extra-time because we felt that we would have that extra bit of quality to at least get an equaliser and maybe a winner and we did both.

“I am always confident in my players.
“I thought we showed Morton the right respect, we competed hard and worked hard, but we were just done by a counter-attack and a sucker punch.

“But we found the courage and character to dig ourselves out of it.”

