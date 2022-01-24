Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Former Dundee striker Jason Cummings excited by Australia challenge

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 10.12am
Jason Cummings is looking forward to life in Australia. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Jason Cummings is looking forward to life in Australia. (Jane Barlow/PA)

Jason Cummings is relishing his chance to impress in Australia after joining Central Coast Mariners on an 18-month deal following his departure from Dundee.

The 26-year-old former Hibernian striker moved to Dens Park last January and scored 14 goals in 36 appearances. However, he fell foul of manager James McPake after a disciplinary issue in mid-December which resulted in him being sent home from training and he has not played since.

Edinburgh-born Cummings, who has made two appearances in friendlies for Scotland, is eligible to play for Australia through his Perth-born mother.

“I am really excited to further develop my football here in Australia,” he told the Mariners website. “I have only been here a couple of hours and really looking forward to getting straight into training with my new team-mates.

“I am not taking this opportunity lightly and want to reward the Central Coast Mariners. Being an Australian citizen, I knew it was only a matter of time until I came out here and I am ready to make an instant impact and show people what I can do.”

Cummings burst on to the scene with Hibs, where he scored 71 goals and helped them win the Scottish Cup in 2016. However, he has struggled to find consistency since leaving Easter Road to join Nottingham Forest in 2017.

Mariners head coach Nick Montgomery believes he can reignite the spark in Cummings.

“As always, we did our due diligence and spoke to numerous people who know Jason personally and the feedback was that he is a very talented player who has not reached his undoubted potential, but a fresh start here in the right environment can be the making of him,” he said.

“We fought off interest from numerous clubs vying for his services and, after speaking with Jason many times via Zoom and on the phone, I am in no doubt he will be a massive asset to the club. At 26 he is a great age coming into his prime and his goal-scoring record speaks for itself.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier