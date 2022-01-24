Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
5 players Newcastle could target this week to boost relegation battle

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 12.16pm
Newcastle director Amanda Staveley and husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi (left) are working to provide head coach Eddie Howe with the players he wants in the January transfer window (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle squad headed for Saudi Arabia at the weekend having breathed new life into their bid for Premier League survival with a hard-fought victory at Leeds.

However, while Howe and his staff put the players through their paces at a warm weather training camp in Jeddah, work continued apace behind to scenes to add to the January acquisitions of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the players who could follow the duo to St James’ Park during the final week of the winter window.

Sven Botman

Lille’s Sven Botman (right) was an early January target for Newcastle (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Magpies made the capture of 22-year-old Lille central defender Botman one of their priorities as soon as the transfer window opened and have submitted a series of bids, the most recent of them reportedly amounting to £30million, for a man also wanted by Italian side AC Milan. The French club’s president Olivier Letang has indicated the player will not be sold this month, but it remains to be seen if they hold firm on that stance as the window runs down.

Diego Carlos

Sevilla’s Diego Carlos is wanted on Tyneside (Mike Hewitt/PA)

With defensive recruits a major focus, Newcastle have also targeted Sevilla’s Carlos, but have found his Spanish employers similarly intransigent. Protracted negotiations have yet to yield an agreement, with the LaLiga outfit understood to be waiting for an offer significantly higher than the the Premier League club’ valuation, which is again understood to be in the region of £30million.

Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard was a success during a loan move at West Ham (John Walton/PA)

Lingard seemingly revived his career with a stunning loan spell during the second half of last season and Howe is hoping he could do the same on Tyneside this time around after struggling to force his way into the team since his return to Manchester United. The indications are that United are not prepared to send the England international, who is out of contract at the end of the season, out on loan again, but that he wants to keep his options open and talks are continuing.

Duvan Zapata

Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata has also been linked with a move to Newcastle (Francesco Scaccianoce/PA)

Wood’s capture did not end Newcastle’s bid for increased firepower and Atalanta striker Zapata has been touted as a potential arrival. They are understood to have had a loan bid with an option to buy rejected and are yet to reach the point where the Serie A club, who reportedly value the Colombian at £35million, would be prepared to do business.

Dele Alli

Dele Alli has made just six appearances under new Tottenham boss Antonio Conte (John Walton/PA)

The weekend brought intriguing links with Tottenham’s forgotten man Dele Alli, whose signature the Magpies pursued when he was a teenager at MK Dons. He has made 18 appearances this season, but only six of them in the 16 games since the arrival of new manager Antonio Conte. Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane, in his role as a Sky Sports pundit, has suggested St James’ as a fitting destination for the England international to resurrect his career.

