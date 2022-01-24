Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ben Reeves a doubt for Gillingham’s clash with Shrewsbury

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 1.00pm
Ben Reeves will be assessed ahead of Gillingham’s game with Shrewsbury. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ben Reeves is a doubt for the managerless Gillingham’s clash with Shrewsbury.

The midfielder will be assessed after coming off in Saturday’s defeat at Wigan, after scoring Gills’ first goal, having only just recovered from injury.

Daniel Phillips returns to the squad following a two-game suspension while Stuart O’Keefe and Robbie McKenzie proved their fitness at the weekend.

Charlie Kelman could replace Mustapha Carayol after he came on for the Gambian at half-time at Wigan.

Shrewsbury were unchanged for a sixth straight game in Saturday’s late 1-0 defeat to Bolton.

New signing Tyrese Fornah was on the bench and is pushing to make his first start after arriving on loan from Nottingham Forest.

Shrewsbury now face four away games in two-and-a-half weeks totalling more than 1,500 miles.

It could tempt boss Steve Cotterill into changes with his side three points above the bottom four.

