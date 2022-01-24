Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cameron Archer joins Preston on loan from Aston Villa

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 1.06pm
Aston Villa youngster Cameron Archer has joined Preston on loan (Richard Sellers/PA)
Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer has joined Preston on loan.

The 20-year-old, who recently signed a new contract at Villa until 2025, will spend the remainder of the season with the Championship club.

Archer has enjoyed a breakthrough season at his boyhood club, impressing against Football League opposition in the Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy, as well as making three Premier League appearances.

“I’ve been monitoring Cameron Archer for a while now. He’s a natural goalscorer who I’m really excited to work with and hopefully he’ll score some goals for us,” North End boss Ryan Lowe said.

“There were several clubs after him chasing his signature but we’re the privileged ones to be able to take him.

“His objective will be to play for the Aston Villa first team in the future and we want to help him do that, but his objective now until the end of the season will be to help Preston North End finish as high up the table as possible.”

Archer scored four goals in the Carabao Cup, including one against a very strong Chelsea side, and he hit the back of the net six times in the Papa John’s Trophy.

“Hopefully I will get some experience, some games under my belt, and hopefully score some more goals,” said Archer.

“I’m excited, I’m ready for the challenge and can’t wait to get started. It’s been a good journey so far and I’ve had the opportunity to go out on loan now to express myself.”

Archer will go straight into the squad for Preston’s trip to West Brom on Wednesday.

