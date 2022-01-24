Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Rollin Menayese misses out for Walsall

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 1.34pm
Rollin Menayese will miss the Bradford clash through suspension (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Rollin Menayese will miss the Bradford clash through suspension (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Walsall will be without the suspended Rollin Menayese when they take on Bradford.

The 24-year-old defender was sent off in the 50th minute of the Saddlers’ 2-0 loss to Exeter on Saturday after receiving a second yellow card.

Defender Stephen Ward will also not be involved after he was substituted on the 35th minute through injury.

George Miller dropped to the bench at the weekend but the frontman could return to the starting XI to face his former club.

The Bantams have fresh injury concerns of their own as they prepare to travel to the West Midlands.

Striker Lee Angol will not be available after he suffered a hamstring injury in Bradford’s 0-0 draw with Rochdale on Saturday.

Elliott Watt was also replaced in the 25th minute of the same game after sustaining a medial-ligament injury and will definitely miss out on Tuesday.

Derek Adams brought in new goalkeeper Alex Bass on loan from Portsmouth on Monday and he could go straight into the starting line-up.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier