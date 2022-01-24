Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer could keep winning line-up against Peterborough

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 1.42pm
Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham recorded a first win in seven Championship games on Saturday (Andrew Matthews/PA).
Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer looks set to have the same group to choose from for Tuesday’s home clash with Peterborough as he did when the Blues beat Barnsley on Saturday.

Bowyer’s men appeared to come through unscathed as they defeated the Tykes 2-1 at St Andrew’s for their first victory in seven Championship games.

Tahith Chong, Troy Deeney, Taylor Richards and Ivan Sanchez continue their recoveries from injury.

Birmingham are 18th in the table, 12 points above 22nd-placed Peterborough.

Posh, who are three points adrift of safety with two games in hand over 21st-placed Reading, could hand a debut to Callum Morton.

The on-loan West Brom forward was ineligible against his former club when Darren Ferguson’s men lost 3-0 at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Defender Ronnie Edwards is being assessed after coming off early in the second half of that contest having sustained a head injury.

David Cornell (back) is still out, but Nathan Thompson could return after being absent from the squad at the weekend following the birth of his daughter earlier in the week.

