Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer could keep winning line-up against Peterborough

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer looks set to have the same group to choose from for Tuesday’s home clash with Peterborough as he did when the Blues beat Barnsley on Saturday.

Bowyer’s men appeared to come through unscathed as they defeated the Tykes 2-1 at St Andrew’s for their first victory in seven Championship games.

Tahith Chong, Troy Deeney, Taylor Richards and Ivan Sanchez continue their recoveries from injury.

Birmingham are 18th in the table, 12 points above 22nd-placed Peterborough.

Posh, who are three points adrift of safety with two games in hand over 21st-placed Reading, could hand a debut to Callum Morton.

The on-loan West Brom forward was ineligible against his former club when Darren Ferguson’s men lost 3-0 at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Defender Ronnie Edwards is being assessed after coming off early in the second half of that contest having sustained a head injury.

David Cornell (back) is still out, but Nathan Thompson could return after being absent from the squad at the weekend following the birth of his daughter earlier in the week.