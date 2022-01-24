Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Burton without striker Louis Moult for MK Dons clash after positive Covid test

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 1.58pm
Louis Moult has already missed one game with Covid.(Dave Howarth/PA)
Louis Moult has already missed one game with Covid.(Dave Howarth/PA)

Burton are without Louis Moult for the visit of MK Dons.

The striker missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon after testing positive for Covid.

Conor Shaughnessy and Jacob Maddox are available after knocks for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side.

Burton are 11th in League One and 10 points adrift of their fifth-placed visitors.

MK Dons new boy Connor Wickham is pushing for his first start after joining last week.

The striker came off the bench for the last 15 minutes of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Doncaster.

The loss may convince boss Liam Manning to make changes for the trip.

Hiram Boateng could also earn a recall after being a late substitute at the weekend.

