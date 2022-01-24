Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Aberdeen sign Dutch winger Vicente Besuijen

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 2.02pm
Aberdeen have announced a signing coup (Jane Barlow/PA)
Aberdeen have announced a signing coup (Jane Barlow/PA)

Aberdeen say they have beaten “stiff competition” from suitors in Scotland and Europe to sign Holland Under-19 international winger Vicente Besuijen.

The 20-year-old former Roma youth player has signed until the summer of 2026 after completing a move from Den Haag.

The Colombian-born attacker played 30 times in the Eredivisie last season and has scored six goals and delivered 10 assists this term in the second tier.

Manager Stephen Glass said in a statement: “Vicente is a very exciting talent and a player the club fought hard to secure as we believe he has a bright future in the game.

“This is an important piece of investment, similar to when Lewis Ferguson and Ross McCrorie arrived at the club, and it aligns with our commitment to give young players a clear pathway in their careers.

“It is vital we continue to strike the correct balance between experience and youth, but we believe Vicente is a player who will continue to flourish, and we’re delighted he has decided to come to Pittodrie.

“It was clear in discussions that he had a desire to pull on the red jersey and is excited about representing Aberdeen.

“We look forward to working with Vicente to continue his development.”

