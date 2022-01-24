Harry Bunn will not be risked as struggling Scunthorpe take on Bristol Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harry Bunn is unavailable for lowly Scunthorpe’s League Two clash at home to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night.

The 29-year-old winger was replaced just before half-time in the Iron’s 1-0 loss to Newport at the weekend and will not be risked for the midweek clash.

Hayden Hackney will serve his second game of a six-match ban after admitting to a charge of spitting at an opponent against Exeter earlier this month.

New loan signing Tyrese Sinclair is expected to make his debut for the second-bottom side after the midfielder completed a move from Mansfield until the end of the season on Monday.

Alfie Kilgour is doubtful for the trip north after he was left out of the Rovers squad that drew 1-1 against Swindon last time out.

The 23-year-old defender recently returned to action following a knee injury but suffered a reaction from recent playing time and Tuesday’s fixture could come too soon.

Cian Harries missed out on Saturday due to a stiff neck but the defender could return in time for the game at the Sands Venue Stadium.

Sam Finley scored on his return to the side at the weekend and is expected to retain his spot in midfield.