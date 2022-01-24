Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jordan Brown could make his Leyton Orient debut when they welcome Newport

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 4.14pm
New signing Jordan Brown could make his debut for Orient (Tim Goode/PA)
New signing Jordan Brown could make his debut for Orient (Tim Goode/PA)

Jordan Brown could make his debut for Leyton Orient when they welcome Newport on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old defender signed an 18-month deal with Orient on Monday after finding playing time limited with Derby and could make his first appearance in midweek.

Winger Otis Khan may make his first start after coming off the bench in the 0-0 draw against Port Vale on Saturday.

Midfielder Craig Clay will not be available and could miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

Robbie Willmott could return for James Rowberry’s Newport side.

The 31-year-old midfielder has been carrying a knee problem but returned to the bench in County’s 1-0 win over Scunthorpe on Saturday and could play a part on Tuesday.

Courtney Baker-Richardson should continue after scoring in each of his last two games.

Matty Dolan could be in contention to play after he came off the bench at the weekend after missing games against Harrogate and Salford earlier this month.

