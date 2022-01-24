Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barrow without Tom Beadling for their clash against Salford

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 4.56pm
Tom Beadling will serve the final match of his suspension (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Barrow will be without Tom Beadling for their clash against Salford on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old was given a straight red card in the Bluebirds’ FA Cup defeat to Barnsley earlier this month and will serve the final game of his three-match ban.

Midfielder Robbie Gotts returned from injury in Barrow’s 3-1 loss to Mansfield at the weekend and may keep his place after providing the assist for their only goal of the game.

Ollie Banks is expected to start after he signed a new two-and-a-half-year deal.

Brandon Thomas-Asante is still not available for selection and will also serve his last game of a three-match suspension.

Left-back Ibou Touray is still away on international duty with Gambia at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Frontman Aramide Oteh will no longer be available after his contract expired.

Liam Shephard returned from injury and came off the bench in the Ammies’ 3-0 loss to Colchester and could go into the starting XI this time around.

