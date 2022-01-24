Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Demetri Mitchell addresses anti-Hibernian remarks in mock grilling by new club

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 8.20pm
New Hibernian signing Demetri Mitchell formerly played for Hearts (Hibernian FC/PA)
Hibernian have addressed head on Demetri Mitchell’s history across the Scottish capital after signing the former Hearts full-back from Blackpool.

The versatile left-sided player has joined for an undisclosed fee and signed a deal until the summer of 2024.

The former England Under-20 international made 32 appearances for Hearts over two loan spells from Manchester United in 2018 and 2019.

Hibs’ announcement made no mention of their Edinburgh rivals, stating only that he had had loan spells “in the Scottish Premiership”.

But they soon published a video on social media with Mitchell facing a mock interrogation over past comments.

Mitchell was shown a video of himself stating during his Hearts days that there were “only a handful of big clubs in the Scottish league, which is Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts” and replying “Hibs, who are they?” when asked about his new club.

After playing up for the cameras by trembling and wiping sweat from his brow, Mitchell said: “Guys, we have all said things that we shouldn’t have. I was young, I was immature, but I’m here and I’m buzzing to get going.”

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney said: “I’m delighted to sign Demetri. He brings excellent attributes in different positions and will help us in both attacking and defensive situations.

“As a player, he brings real technical quality and outstanding speed, particularly in one-on-one situations. My staff and I look forward to working with him.”

The 25-year-old’s sole United appearance came in a Premier League game against Crystal Palace in May 2017 and he moved to Blackpool in September 2020 before helping the Seasiders win promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.

