Demetri Mitchell addresses anti-Hibernian remarks in mock grilling by new club

Hibernian have addressed head on Demetri Mitchell’s history across the Scottish capital after signing the former Hearts full-back from Blackpool.

The versatile left-sided player has joined for an undisclosed fee and signed a deal until the summer of 2024.

The former England Under-20 international made 32 appearances for Hearts over two loan spells from Manchester United in 2018 and 2019.

He's awrite now 💚 pic.twitter.com/gHRlwSUvUJ — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) January 24, 2022

Hibs’ announcement made no mention of their Edinburgh rivals, stating only that he had had loan spells “in the Scottish Premiership”.

But they soon published a video on social media with Mitchell facing a mock interrogation over past comments.

Mitchell was shown a video of himself stating during his Hearts days that there were “only a handful of big clubs in the Scottish league, which is Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts” and replying “Hibs, who are they?” when asked about his new club.

A quick word, Demi? pic.twitter.com/gCjHV4CTgG — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) January 24, 2022

After playing up for the cameras by trembling and wiping sweat from his brow, Mitchell said: “Guys, we have all said things that we shouldn’t have. I was young, I was immature, but I’m here and I’m buzzing to get going.”

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney said: “I’m delighted to sign Demetri. He brings excellent attributes in different positions and will help us in both attacking and defensive situations.

“As a player, he brings real technical quality and outstanding speed, particularly in one-on-one situations. My staff and I look forward to working with him.”

The 25-year-old’s sole United appearance came in a Premier League game against Crystal Palace in May 2017 and he moved to Blackpool in September 2020 before helping the Seasiders win promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.