Niall McGinn joins Dundee on a free transfer after leaving Aberdeen

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 10.46pm
Niall McGinn has left Aberdeen (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Northern Ireland international Niall McGinn has joined Dundee on a free transfer after his contract was cancelled by cinch Premiership rivals Aberdeen.

The 34-year-old winger, who scored 87 goals in 358 appearances for the Dons across two spells, has agreed an 18-month deal at Dens Park.

McGinn initially joined Aberdeen from Celtic in the summer of 2012 before returning to Pittodrie following a brief stint at South Korean club Gwangju in 2017.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass told his club’s website: “Niall has been an outstanding servant to the club.

“He is now at an important stage of his career where he wants the opportunity to play every week and, unfortunately, we are not in a position to offer him that at the moment.”

McGinn, who has 67 international caps, was part of the Dons side that lifted the Scottish League Cup in 2014.

He could make his Dundee debut on Wednesday evening when James McPake’s second-bottom side travel to bottom club St Johnstone.

