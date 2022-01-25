Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2008: Kieren Fallon gets 18-month ban

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 6.00am
Jockey Kieren Fallon was banned from racing for 18 months in January 2008 after a positive drugs test (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Six-time champion jockey Kieren Fallon was banned from racing for 18 months on this day in 2008 after testing positive for a banned substance.

The Irishman initially failed a test in the previous August after riding Myboycharlie’s to victory in the Group One Darley Prix Morny at Deauville in France.

Following the testing of his B sample, France Galop imposed the ban.

Kieren Fallon riding
Fallon was banned for 18 months after testing positive for a banned substance for a second time (John Giles/PA)

Fallon had previously served a six-month suspension imposed by the French authorities for testing positive for a metabolite of cocaine in June 2006.

France Galop declined to specify for which substance he had tested positive but Fallon immediately launched an appeal.

That was heard the following month but subsequently failed and the ban remained in place.

Fallon eventually resumed racing at Lingfield Park in September 2009.

