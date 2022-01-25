Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brentford boss Thomas Frank charged by FA following Wolves red card

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 12.10pm
Brentford manager Thomas Frank was sent off following the loss to Wolves (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brentford boss Thomas Frank has been hit with a Football Association charge after he was sent off following the defeat to Wolves on Saturday.

The Bees lost 2-1 at the Brentford Community Stadium and have now suffered six defeats in their past seven Premier League fixtures.

Frank has been charged due to an alleged use of unacceptable behaviour towards referee Peter Bankes.

Frank (left) argued with Wolves players after Brentford suffered another Premier League defeat.
“Thomas Frank has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following Brentford FC’s Premier League match on Saturday [22/01/22] against Wolverhampton Wanderers FC.

“It is alleged that the manager’s language and/or behaviour towards the match referee after the final whistle was improper, and he has until Thursday [27/01/22] to provide a response.”

Speaking after the game, which was delayed for 20 minutes due to a drone flying overhead, Frank admitted his emotions got the better of him after he was sent off for confronting Bankes at the final whistle.

“I was frustrated we didn’t get a point but I was relatively calm and there was a situation which triggered it,” explained Frank.

“I got a yellow card after a confrontation with a Wolves player, then I turned round to Peter and said ‘you can give me a second one as well’. He said it was because I was turning around and too aggressive.”

Last week, Frank and his assistant Brian Riemer both signed new deals to remain at Brentford until 2025.

