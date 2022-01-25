Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Daryl Dike ruled out for two months ahead of West Brom’s clash with Preston

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 12.28pm
Daryl Dike is out for up to two months (Isaac Parkin/PA)
New West Brom signing Daryl Dike has been ruled out for two months ahead of the visit of Preston.

The £7milion striker suffered a hamstring injury on his full debut against Peterborough on Saturday.

Sam Johnstone and Alex Mowatt are available after suspension and are expected to return to the starting XI.

Dara O’Shea has stepped up his recovery from a broken ankle but is not yet ready and Semi Ajayi is back after Nigeria were knocked out of the African Nations Cup.

Striker Cameron Archer could make his Preston debut after joining on loan from Aston Villa.

Brad Potts is expected to return to the squad after missing the 1-0 defeat at Swansea with a swollen ankle.

Andrew Hughes is back from suspension after being sent off in the draw with Sheffield United earlier this month.

Tom Barkhuizen has a calf injury having come off against Swansea and Matthew Olosunde could continue to deputise.

