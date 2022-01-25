Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hearts have right mentality to compete with Celtic – Craig Halkett

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 2.11pm
Craig Halkett is gunning for Celtic (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Craig Halkett is gunning for Celtic (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Craig Halkett believes the Hearts squad has the right mentality to compete with Celtic and get the Glasgow side in their sights.

Robbie Neilson’s side can cut the deficit on second-placed Celtic to six points by beating their visitors at Tynecastle on Wednesday night.

Hearts are well ahead of the chasing pack in third place in the cinch Premiership and Neilson has consistently urged his players to hunt down Celtic and leaders Rangers.

Halkett said: “It’s a message the manager is trying to get across to us, that a team like Hearts should be pushing and always looking up the way rather then behind us.

“In the first five or six months of the season we have got ourselves in a really good position.

“To have the chance on Wednesday to beat Celtic and go six points behind them is a massive opportunity and one the boys really want to do.

“If you’re at Hearts and you don’t believe you should be up there challenging, you are not at the right place.

“I think this group of players believe we are all good enough to go and challenge and finish in the European places and try and get to cup finals.

“That is massive and the mentality has shown in results we have got so far in the league.”

That mind set was helped from the opening day of the season when Hearts beat Celtic 2-1 in Gorgie.

“It gave us great confidence knowing that the first game, we beat them,” Halkett said.

“We are a big club in this country and we feel like we can go up and compete against any team.

“We believe we have the quality and players in the squad to take the game to anyone.”

