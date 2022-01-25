Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rashford and Lingard reinforce opposition to antisemitism after photo with Wiley

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 3.33pm Updated: January 25 2022, 4.45pm
Marcus Rashford (left) and Jesse Lingard have spoken out against antisemitism (Martin Rickett/PA)
Marcus Rashford (left) and Jesse Lingard have spoken out against antisemitism (Martin Rickett/PA)

Marcus Rashford has reinforced his opposition to antisemitism after being pictured with controversial rapper Wiley.

A photograph has emerged of the England international and his Manchester United team-mate Jesse Lingard alongside the grime artist, who sparked outrage in 2020 with a series of inflammatory antisemitic posts on social media.

It is reported the picture was taken on Sunday in Dubai, where Wiley has been performing and a number of footballers are currently taking a winter break.

Rashford tweeted on Tuesday: “This picture has been brought to my attention which I understand now, given context, could easily be misconstrued.

“I would like to reinforce that I do not and will not condone discriminative language or behaviour of any kind aimed at the Jewish community or any other community.

“I truly believe that tackling antisemitism in and outside of the game requires a greater level of attention and should very much form part of the game’s anti-racism stance.”

Rashford has previously spoken out against racism and was widely hailed for his response last year after becoming a target for abuse following his missed penalty in the Euro 2020 final.

He has also been praised for his activism, most notably his campaign against child food poverty, and was made an MBE last year.

Lingard has also made a statement on the matter.

He wrote on Twitter: “I’ve been made aware of a photo circulating currently, that can easily be misconstrued. I want to make it clear that I do not condone any form of racism whatsoever!”

Wiley was dropped by his management company after his outburst two years ago and had a number of his social media accounts closed down.

