New signing John Mahon not ready to start for St Johnstone

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 4.06pm
St Johnstone host Dundee in a relegation battle (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Johnstone could have new signing John Mahon in their squad for their cinch Premiership survival battle against Dundee, but the Irish defender is not ready to start.

Callum Hendry has been recalled from a loan spell with Kilmarnock and Cammy MacPherson has signed from St Mirren after being briefly recalled by the Paisley club from a loan spell in Perth.

Midfielders Craig Bryson (ankle) and David Wotherspoon (knee) are long-term absentees while Michael O’Halloran (hamstring) drops out and Callum Booth is a doubt.

Dundee could hand Niall McGinn a debut after signing the 34-year-old winger from Aberdeen.

Canadian midfielder Jay Chapman is also in line for his first appearance after arriving in Scotland.

Jordan Marshall will miss the match through injury while Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) and Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) are long-term absentees.

