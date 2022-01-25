Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘You pack of wet lettuces’ – Furious Tyson Fury takes aim at heavyweight rivals

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 4.34pm
Tyson Fury has angrily ranted at his rivals (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Tyson Fury has branded rivals Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte and Oleksandr Usyk “wet lettuces” and “cowards” – among other things – in a series of foul-mouthed videos.

Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, has hit out at his fellow fighters as he waits impatiently to learn who his next opponent will be.

The 33-year-old is reportedly keen on a unification bout with Usyk, holder of the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.

Anthony Joshua (left) and Oleksandr Usyk (right) are in Fury's firing line
The matter is complicated, however, as Joshua is entitled to a rematch against Usyk, having lost to the Ukrainian last year, while Whyte is Fury’s mandatory WBC challenger.

There have been reports Joshua has been offered a £15million deal to step aside, although the 32-year-old has angrily denied suggestions he has agreed to anything of the sort.

Whyte, meanwhile, is reportedly involved in a dispute with the WBC over pay.

The uncertainty is clearly frustrating Fury, who is in training and keen to get his next fight lined up.

Dillian Whyte is Fury's mandatory challenger
“I’m ready to fight this weekend,” said Fury in a video posted on his Twitter feed. “I’ve been training three weeks. How long does a man need to train?

“Joshua is a coward, Usyk is a p***y and Dillian Whyte doesn’t want to fight. If you can prove me wrong, get to f****** fighting. You’re all cowards. You’re all bum dossers. Either fight or do one, you pack of wet lettuces.”

In a follow-up post soon after, he said: “I’m just going to keep videoing until one of these cowards decides to fight. You’re all cowards, s***house bums. I don’t care who I fight – AJ, Usyk, Dillian Whyte, or any of them. Fight me.

“I am the best man that has ever lived and you’re all coward bum dossers. I’ll annihilate the lot of you and destroy you. Come and fight.”

These videos came after an earlier post in which Fury spoke about how his patience was being tested.

He said: “Tick tick effing tick tock is the subject of today,” he said. “Is Dillian Whyte going to fight me, is Anthony Joshua going to step aside?

“Let me know because I am sick of looking at these bums, sick of listening to their excuses. Tick tick tock. The time has run out of the bottle. You’re all getting a good hiding, cowards.”

Fury was last in action in September when he beat Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas to retain his title.

