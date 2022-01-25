Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney wary of St Johnstone threat despite losing streak

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 5.44pm
Ryan Sweeney expects a tough game in Perth (David Young/PA)
Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney is not reading anything into the fact opponents St Johnstone are going into Wednesday’s bottom-of-the-table showdown on the back of a 10-game losing streak.

The Dark Blues halted their own run of six consecutive defeats with a much-needed win away to cinch League One side Dumbarton in the Scottish Cup on Saturday, while Saints’ misery continued as they crashed out at the hands of League Two side Kelty Hearts.

Despite the Perth side’s dire form, Dundee are only two points above them at the foot of the cinch Premiership and Sweeney recalls losing twice to them earlier in the season before having to scrap for a 1-0 victory at Dens Park at the start of December.

He said: “It’s obviously two teams who have been struggling for form of late. We’ve played them three times this season and they were all really tough games. We beat them 1-0 last time so hopefully we can get a repeat of that.

“We’ve had a few opportunities to distance ourselves from the bottom of the table and this is another one, so we’ll be doing our best to take it. We go there in good confidence after our win over Dumbarton at the weekend.

“We need to show a bit more quality than we did on Saturday but in terms of scrapping for every ball and defending set-pieces, if we can do that and give ourselves a solid base we have good attacking players who can go and create.”

Sweeney is adamant St Johnstone – who won both the League Cup and the Scottish Cup last term – are still a dangerous opponent.

He said: “You don’t win two cups for nothing, like they did last year. They were obviously riding high after what was an unbelievable achievement last year but then sometimes you can get in a rut and it’s not easy to turn it around.

“I’m sure they’ll be just as fired up as we are. It will be two teams going at it.”

