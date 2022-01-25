Tam Courts to assess Dundee United squad ahead of Ross County visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United boss Tam Courts will assess his squad ahead of the visit of Ross County in the cinch Premiership.

The United boss has a few players with bumps and bruises following their Scottish Cup win at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Liam Smith (knee) and Kai Fotheringham (ankle) are working their way back to fitness.

Ross County midfielder Jordan Tillson serves the final match of his suspension.

Boss Malky Mackay is close to a full squad with Matthew Wright and Adam MacKinnon available again after being cup-tied for Saturday’s defeat by Livingston.

Midfielder David Cancola is set to miss out but Ash Maynard-Brewer, Alex Iacovitti, Regan Charles-Cook, Joseph Hungbo and Jack Baldwin could play after being unfit to feature in West Lothian.