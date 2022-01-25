Tam Courts to assess Dundee United squad ahead of Ross County visit By Press Association January 25 2022, 5.54pm Liam Smith (centre) is close to fitness for Dundee United (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee United boss Tam Courts will assess his squad ahead of the visit of Ross County in the cinch Premiership. The United boss has a few players with bumps and bruises following their Scottish Cup win at Kilmarnock on Saturday. Liam Smith (knee) and Kai Fotheringham (ankle) are working their way back to fitness. Ross County midfielder Jordan Tillson serves the final match of his suspension. Boss Malky Mackay is close to a full squad with Matthew Wright and Adam MacKinnon available again after being cup-tied for Saturday’s defeat by Livingston. Midfielder David Cancola is set to miss out but Ash Maynard-Brewer, Alex Iacovitti, Regan Charles-Cook, Joseph Hungbo and Jack Baldwin could play after being unfit to feature in West Lothian. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Tam Courts’ Dundee United need to be at best to overcome Ross County – Liam Fox Malky Mackay aware of challenge that awaits Ross County at Dundee United Tam Courts hopes Dundee United’s cup success can boost league form Declan Drysdale admits Ross County’s relationship with Coventry helped pave move