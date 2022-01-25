Ronaldo enjoys the sun as Sturridge isolates again – Tuesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 25.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed the sun.

Enjoy the view 😎 pic.twitter.com/w78enMjxPH — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 25, 2022

Daniel Sturridge was in isolation.

3rd quarantine in 3 months 😒. Been ducking and dodging it but it got a hold of me dawg so It’s R and R time. Ill be back on the pitch again when I’m fully recovered. So annoyed right now but it is what it is. Have a blessed day my people ❤️🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/5GDEsJYYWH — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) January 25, 2022

John Terry was in the gym.

Antonio Rudiger felt the love.

I'm speechless – these people are crazy 🤣 Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this overwhelming welcome, Sierra Leone 🇸🇱 God bless you all 🤲🏾💚🤍💙 🤲🏾 #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve pic.twitter.com/SykiLL5GlI — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) January 25, 2022

West Ham players past and present paid tribute to Isla Caton.

Rest easy princess @islasfight, Sending love to all the Caton family. Your little girl was an inspiration to us all ❤️😢 pic.twitter.com/hWiIH97y72 — Robert snodgrass (@robsnodgrass7) January 25, 2022

🙏🏿💔 we are all with you in this. All my thoughts & prayers ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/wCzcGs0g3T — Arthur Masuaku (@ArthurMasuaku) January 25, 2022

Jill Scott joined Aston Villa.

Welcome to Aston Villa Football Club, @JillScottJS8! pic.twitter.com/86H914ld1A — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) January 25, 2022

Juan Mata turned the clock back.

As did Arsenal.

Happy 55th birthday David Ginola.

Xavi celebrated his 42 years.

🗣️ Messi: "He is the best player in the history of Spanish football." Four-time #UCL winner Xavi is 42 today 🥳 pic.twitter.com/DYoPxh5sBC — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 25, 2022

More happy birthdays.

✨ The most capped England player of all-time ✨ Happy birthday to a #Lionesses legend, @fara_williams47! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/YDEv6LMtIw — Lionesses (@Lionesses) January 25, 2022

Wishing Jamal Lewis a very happy birthday! 🥳🎉 Have a good one, @Jamal_lewis1! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/OzO5K2Xecj — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 25, 2022

FIFA remembered.

Remembering the great Eusébio 👑 The @selecaoportugal and @SLBenfica legend would have turned 80 today. pic.twitter.com/9NwXLNBxdT — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) January 25, 2022

Alex Iwobi vowed to come back stronger.

Boxing

Tyson Fury wanted answers.

Golf

Justin Rose was in his happy place.

Tennis

Nick Kyrgios celebrated wildly.

My energy is unmatched https://t.co/wR5vkAMOBL — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 25, 2022

Andy Lapthorne looked ahead.

Not to be for me today in the singles semis at the #ausopen doubles final tomorrow thanks for all the support! ⚒ @LukeRoper 📸 @AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/7ULl7X8TDT — Andy Lapthorne (@lapstar11) January 25, 2022

Cricket

A decent day for Kevin Pietersen.

Just had one of the best days of my life today. Exploring Oman. It felt like at times we were on what Mars would be like. Nothing and no one around us. This place really is the hidden gem of the Middle East! pic.twitter.com/ZPCUfLcuvN — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 25, 2022

Formula One

Lando Norris got his golf game on.

Valtteri Bottas went for a ride.