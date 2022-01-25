Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Roy Hodgson back in game at 74 – Premier League’s oldest managerial appointments

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 7.08pm
Bobby Robson, Roy Hodgson and Guus Hiddink are among the oldest Premier League managers in history (Nick Potts/Facundo Arrizabalaga/PA)
Roy Hodgson has broken his own record as the oldest Premier League managerial appointment after being announced as Watford head coach until the end of the season.

The 74-year-old former England boss replaces Claudio Ranieri at Vicarage Road as the Hornets continue to look towards experience in an attempt to avoid the drop.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the five previous oldest Premier League ‘new boys’.

ROY HODGSON – 70

Roy Hodgson left Crystal Palace at the end of last season.
Roy Hodgson left Crystal Palace at the end of last season (Facundo Arrizabalaga/PA)

After being sacked as manager of the Three Lions, Hodgson spent over a year out of the game before landing the job as boss of his boyhood club Crystal Palace. He would stay at Selhurst Park for four years, leaving last summer with the Eagles established in the top flight.

CLAUDIO RANIERI – 69

Claudio Ranieri could not halt the slide at Watford following his appointment in October.
Claudio Ranieri could not halt the slide at Watford following his appointment in October (Nick Potts/PA)

Ranieri made a surprise return to the Premier League when Watford turned to the man who guided Leicester to their unforgettable title success in 2016 after sacking Xisco Munoz. Just 14 days shy of turning 70, the Italian could not improve results and was sacked having lost 11 of his 14 games at the helm.

GUUS HIDDINK – 69

Guus Hiddink enjoyed two interim spells in charge at Chelsea.
Guus Hiddink enjoyed two interim spells in charge at Chelsea. (Nick Potts/PA)

The former Holland boss was named interim Chelsea manager following the sacking of Jose Mourinho and guided them on a 12-game unbeaten run, finishing 10th. Hiddink had also managed the Blues for the final three months of the 2008-09 campaign. His nomadic coaching career saw Hiddink take in stints with the China Under-21 team and Curacao before announcing his retirement last year.

DICK ADVOCAAT – 67

Dick Advocaat kept Sunderland in the top-flight during his time at the Stadium of Light.
Dick Advocaat kept Sunderland in the top flight during his time at the Stadium of Light (Richard Sellers/PA)

Took over at Sunderland in March 2015, a day after the sacking of Gus Poyet with the Black Cats one point above the relegation zone. Advocaat left after keeping them up but had a change of heart and signed a one-year contract only to resign in October. Went on to have a third spell in charge of the Dutch national team before time in charge of Sparta Rotterdam, Utrecht, Feynoord and Iraq.

SIR BOBBY ROBSON – 66

Bobby Robson's last job in management was in charge of Newcastle.
Bobby Robson’s last job in management was in charge of Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The former England boss arrived at Newcastle via spells at PSV Eindhoven, Sporting Lisbon, Porto and Barcelona in September 1999. He stayed five years, guiding the Toon into the Champions League twice and to the UEFA Cup semi-finals. Died in 2009 aged 76 after a long battle with cancer.

